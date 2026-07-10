Trooper Shot Multiple Times; Suspect Found Dead

Source: FOX 32 / FOX 32

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind — A person accused of shooting an Indiana State Police trooper during a pursuit in LaPorte County has been found dead, according to ISP.

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Friday at a Speedway gas station near I-94 and U.S. 421, just south of Michigan City.

Police say the incident started around 5:30 a.m. in Berrien County, Michigan, when officers tried to stop a vehicle believed to be stolen. The driver took off, leading officers into Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in the Speedway parking lot. Investigators say the person inside the vehicle fired at the trooper, striking the officer multiple times.

“The person proceeded to shoot at our trooper, and our trooper sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.

The trooper was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities surrounded the area east of Westville as they searched for the person involved. More than 100 officers responded, including Indiana State Police, local law enforcement agencies, the FBI, U.S. Marshals and the ATF.

Indiana State Police later confirmed the person was found dead