Indianapolis Leaders Consider Data Center Halt

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is considering a temporary pause on new data center development as concerns grow over the impact of the large facilities on utilities, neighborhoods and the environment.

Council President Maggie Lewis plans to introduce an amendment Monday that would create a moratorium on new data centers while city leaders study the long-term effects of the projects.

Lewis said the pause would give the council, city officials, industry experts and residents time to examine issues including power demand, infrastructure needs, environmental concerns and economic impacts.

“Our responsibility is to make informed decisions that serve the best interests of Indianapolis residents,” Lewis said.

City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart said he has concerns about moving forward with a moratorium without seeing the details of the proposal.

“Quite frankly, this is far from where you’re just now hearing about this on Friday, but the meeting is Monday evening, and we’re more than halfway through the business day and I still haven’t seen any language in the proposed amendment,” Hart said.

Hart said any pause would need to clearly define how long it would last and what types of developments would be affected. He pointed out that Indianapolis currently does not have a specific zoning category for data centers.

The Metropolitan Development Commission recently recommended creating special zoning districts for data centers instead of a moratorium.

Hart said that approach could provide more flexibility than an outright pause.

“What we’ve seen nationally is bad development move through, and then bad things happen, which can leave a bad impression for people in neighborhoods,” Hart said. “But not all data centers are dedicated to artificial intelligence, and a broad moratorium could have unintended effects and potentially stop other types of development.”

Data centers have become a growing point of debate nationwide as companies expand facilities to support cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Supporters say the projects can bring investment and economic growth, while opponents worry about increased demand on utilities and changes to surrounding communities.

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Hart said even if the council approves a moratorium Monday, the process would not be finished. He said the issue would return to the Metropolitan Development Commission for further review.

Lewis said the council has been monitoring the debate and believes more public input is needed before moving forward.