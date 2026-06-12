2 Kids Hit with Charges for Shooting Last Week at Greenwood Festival

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A 16-year-old is charged in connection with the shooting that happened at a festival in Greenwood last Friday.

On Friday, the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office announced that 16-year-old Jayden Collins, of Beech Grove, has been charged as an adult with dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony. He’s accused of providing a gun to another kid.

The prosecutor also filed a delinquency petition against another 16-year-old, stating that they face multiple charges, including intimidation, criminal recklessness, dangerous possession of a firearm, and attempted armed robbery with a deadly weapon. A petition has been filed to also send that suspect to adult court.

The incident happened on Friday, June 5, at the Our Lady of the Greenwood (OLG) Summer Festival. Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said an argument broke out between groups of kids and then one of them pulled out a gun and started firing off shots.

A teenage boy was taken to a hospital after being shot in the foot. No other injuries were reported.