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Shots Fired Near OLG Festival in Greenwood, Suspect in Custody

Published on June 5, 2026

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Shooter arrested Friday night olg festival
Source: Ashley Lamb-Herrick

GREENWOOD, Ind.–There was gunfire across from the Our Lady of Greenwood Festival Friday night. Police have a suspect in custody.

Anywhere from four to seven shots were fired in the Harbor Freight Parking lot across the street from the festival.

“The guy that was in the booth selling the tickets says he saw a guy pull out a gun and shoot it up in the air and we heard ‘pop, pop, pop’. He shot someone else in the ankle and they took that person away in an ambulance,” said one witness at the scene.

Once the shots were fired, people at the festival began running for cover. About 35 people ran into a nearby CVS. The CVS was locked down for about an hour until police got the suspect in custody.

Some of the other people that were at the scene found cover either under tents or went into the Our Lady of Greenwood School building.

Aside from the person shot in the ankle, there are no reports of any other injuries.

The Greenwood Police Department is handling the investigation, but other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The Festival was closed up for the rest of the evening not long after the incident happened.

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