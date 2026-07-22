Indy Woman Charged for Forcing Toddler to Perform Sexual Acts

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman reportedly forced a 2-year-old to perform sexual acts on her on camera, using the videos to obtain money from men on social media last year.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Haylee Schmidt was charged in Marion County with:

Two counts of rape, each a Level 3 felony

Two counts of child molesting, a Level 3 felony

Two counts of child exploitation, a Level 4 felony

In June 2025, a person reached out to IMPD, claiming that she saw a video of a woman, later identified as Schmidt, reportedly raping a 2-year-old.

The video, found on social media, reportedly showed two men instructing Schmidt to perform sexual acts on the minor in exchange for money. The documents state that after a search warrant was filed for three social media accounts associated with Schmidt, multiple videos/images were found.

The videos/images reportedly documented Schmidt forcing the child to perform sexual acts. In one case, the 2-year-old appeared “to be crying and (displayed) signs of distress,” and Schmidt continued to force the minor to perform the sexual acts.

Detectives reportedly identified Schmidt as the woman in the video because of her butterfly tattoos. The documents stated that the involved minor featured in the content was also identified.

On July 15, law enforcement conducted an interview with Schmidt. Initially, the documents said that Schmidt minimized her knowledge of the social media accounts, as well as a platform where she reportedly was sent funds.

Later in the interview, Schmidt reportedly admitted that a user was requesting illicit material involving the child, something she initially denied creating or sending. However, the documents stated that after Schmidt was shown material collected during the investigation, she reportedly admitted to creating the content and confirmed the actions depicted in the videos/images.

“After several moments of crying and silence,” the documents stated, “she admitted that she had created and sent the material, stating that it was a one-time incident and that she had never done anything like that before.”

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The court documents indicate that Schmidt’s initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.