NWS: More Storms Possible on Saturday in Indiana

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are cooling down across Indiana, but also there is a chance of more severe weather this weekend.

“The next chance of thunderstorms looks to be on Saturday into Saturday night. Another round of thunderstorms with strong damaging winds is possible,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff says, much like Thursday’s system, the bulk of thunderstorm activity is likely to fire up in Illinois first.

“And by the time it reaches Indiana, it’s usually, it might be in the form of a squall line and maybe in a weakening phase as well, associated with eastward extent. So it looks like the strongest storms are possible closer to the Illinois border. And as of right now, based on preliminary model data, it looks like it could be weakening with eastward extent. But severe weather is possible anywhere within central Indiana, but the greatest likelihood is across the western portions,” said Eckhoff.

He says after the storms move through Saturday night, an even cooler air mass is supposed to move in.

“We could have highs only in the 70s through possibly Wednesday,” said Eckhoff.

Survey teams are out all over Indiana surveying the damage from Thursday night’s weather.

“So, when we send out a survey team, we go out to see the way that the damage occurs. Sometimes, you know, when trees go down from straight line winds, they’re all felled in the same direction. Whereas if it’s a tornado, it’s a more narrow path of wind damage, but the trees are also, there’s a convergence pattern. So the trees will be kind of bent towards an area that the circulation was pulling them towards. And that convergence pattern can be the difference between what would be straight line winds and what was caused by tornadic wind,” said Eckhoff.

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