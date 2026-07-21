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Bullets Strike Homes & Cars After Airbnb Party in Fountain Square

Bullets Strike Homes & Cars After Airbnb Party in Fountain Square

At least one person fired their weapon at cars and houses after a party in Fountain Square this week, according to police.

Published on July 21, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Square neighbors woke up to round after round of gunshots early Tuesday morning. Surveillance video shows people running from where shots were fired before two cars head in the same direction

“Probably about 100 gunshots,” Kierra Jackson recalled hearing.

Both Jackson’s home and car were hit by bullets. At least one other house and three other cars also came under fire around 3:50 a.m.

”I did not notice that the bullet even went through the closet until this morning,” Jackson said about the damage to her home. “That closet is literally connected to my bedroom.”

Melanie Potter’s home was spared, but both her car and her daughter’s car were struck.

“This car was only two months old to us, and now we have to pay the deductible to get it fixed,” Potter said.

Hours before shots were fired, neighbors said there was a party at the home on the corner of Woodlawn and State Avenues. People eventually spilled out onto the street.

“At 1 o’clock there was a huge fight, maybe 40 people on the corner like teenagers and young adults,” Potter said.

Police were at the same house Tuesday afternoon and had several people out on the curb. The property is listed as an Airbnb. Neighbors said the people who threw the party got there Monday.

“We were also told from the Airbnb owner that the people cut the feed to the cameras at 12:27 a.m. last night,” Potter said.

FOX59/CBS4 reached out to Airbnb and the property manager but has not heard anything back. Neighbors said Tuesday’s barrage of gunfire continued an ongoing trend with rental properties in the area.

”13 years ago, this neighborhood wasn’t great, but now it’s good and anytime there’s trouble it’s always the Airbnb,” Potter said. “It’s always people coming from out of town. It’s never Fountain Square people causing Fountain Square problems.”

IMPD said no arrests have been made. As neighbors are left to pay for extensive damage, they just hope someone is held accountable for what they said could have easily been a deadly shooting.

“There’s a lot of kids in this neighborhood,” Jackson said. “I have five. You got kids across the street; the bullets could have hit anybody’s child, could have hit any adult. (People shooting) don’t think about the consequences that they have when they do reckless things.”

A gray siding exterior of a building with a wooden overhang and Tyvek house wrap visible.
Source: FOX 59
A large, white, furry creature resembling a manatee or walrus is visible through the windshield of a car.
Source: FOX 59

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