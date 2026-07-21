Police Arrest Teenager After NW Indy Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a teenager after a shooting Monday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
IMPD officers were called to the 4800 block of Covered Bridge Road near Georgetown Road and West 71st Street around 7:50 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Police say information from witnesses and 911 callers helped investigators identify a suspect. Officers detained 18-year-old Corvonte Martin at the scene.
Martin faces preliminary charges of robbery and aggravated battery.
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