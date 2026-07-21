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Police Arrest Teenager After NW Indy Shooting

Martin faces preliminary charges of robbery and aggravated battery.

Published on July 21, 2026

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Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a teenager after a shooting Monday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were called to the 4800 block of Covered Bridge Road near Georgetown Road and West 71st Street around 7:50 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say information from witnesses and 911 callers helped investigators identify a suspect. Officers detained 18-year-old Corvonte Martin at the scene.

Martin faces preliminary charges of robbery and aggravated battery.

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