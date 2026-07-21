New Boone County Video Series Helps Kids Navigate Court Process

Source: Boone County Prosecutor’s Office / Boone County Prosecutor’s Office

LEBANON, Ind. — For a child who has experienced trauma or abuse, entering a courthouse or participating in a criminal investigation can be an intimidating, overwhelming experience. To help ease those fears, the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office and Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center (SCAC) have joined forces to begin an innovative video series designed specifically to guide young victims and their families through every step of the justice process.

Funded through a donor-advised grant from the Community Foundation of Boone County, the three-part educational series offers a child-focused tour of the key locations families encounter during an investigation and trial—demystifying unfamiliar surroundings before children ever step foot inside.

To ensure the messaging felt approachable and relatable, organizers collaborated directly with high school and college-aged students during the development phase. Student feedback proved instrumental in shaping both the scripts and the visual presentation style.

On camera, narrator Grace Brannan guides viewers through three critical locations:

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office: A walkthrough of office spaces families visit before and after hearings, explaining how prosecutors and victim advocates help prepare young witnesses.

The Boone County Courthouse: A step-by-step preview of security checkpoints, waiting rooms, the courtroom, and what typically happens during a hearing or trial.

Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center: A welcoming look at the building’s exterior, family waiting area, and child-focused forensic interview rooms.

Replacing the Fear of the Unknown

Sylvia’s CAC plays a pivotal role in minimizing trauma by coordinating multi-disciplinary responses among case workers, medical professionals, and law enforcement. However, leaders emphasize that even the gentlest environment can provoke anxiety when children do not know what lies ahead.

“Children fear what they cannot see or understand,” said Kassie Frazier, Executive Director of Sylvia’s CAC. “By providing educational and courtroom preparation videos, we replace fear of the unknown with understanding, confidence, and hope. When a child knows what to expect, they can focus on telling their story, not navigating their fears.”

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood echoed those concerns, comparing a courtroom to a high-stakes medical facility.

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“There’s no getting around it, this courthouse is an unusual place, and its sheer size can feel imposing to many kids,” Eastwood explained. “Like a hospital operating room, most people never see inside until they have to. Any step we can take to make the process more understandable and less intimidating for children and families is a step worth taking.”

In direct messaging recorded for young viewers, Eastwood reassured children that nervousness is completely natural:

“As a prosecutor, my job is to help protect our community,” Eastwood shared in the series introduction. “It’s completely okay to feel nervous. We’re here to guide you through this… Your victim advocate will be with you every step of the way.”

Local Partnership, National Impact

Community leaders hope the resource will provide immediate comfort to local families while setting a precedent for child advocacy nationwide.

“The Community Foundation was proud to partner with the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office and Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center to support a resource that can ease fear and make a real, immediate difference,” said Julie Reagan, CEO of the Community Foundation of Boone County.

While the videos highlight specific facilities in Lebanon, Indiana, their educational message is universal. Through a national partnership with the National Children’s Alliance, the video series will be made available across national platforms to assist child victims and witnesses across the country. You can find the video series HERE.