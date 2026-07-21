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Crash on Indy’s West Side Leaves Teenager Injured

A crash on the west side of Indianapolis injured a teenager Monday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Published on July 21, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on the west side of Indianapolis injured a teenager Monday night.

First responders were called to the 600 block of North Country Club Road near Rockville Road around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle crash. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Officers found three teenagers in the vehicle, and medics took one of them to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver submitted to a chemical test but showed no signs of intoxication, according to investigators.

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