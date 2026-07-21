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Man Wanted in Hamilton County Arrested on Sex-Related Charges

The FBI Indianapolis announced Tuesday that a man wanted in Hamilton County was recently arrested in Indianapolis.

Published on July 21, 2026

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A headshot of a man with short dark hair and a serious expression, wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Source: FOX 59

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the FBI Indianapolis stated that a fugitive wanted in Hamilton County was recently taken into custody in Indianapolis after he was charged with multiple sex-related felonies in 2024.

According to court documents, Javier Cereque-Perez had been charged in Hamilton County with:

  • Two counts of attempting to commit rape, each a Level 3 felony
  • One count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony
  • One count of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.

Officials with the FBI stated that Cereque-Perez was arrested in Indianapolis.

Cereque-Perez’s initial arrest warrant was issued in December 2024, the documents stated. This was in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred in August 2024 between Cereque-Perez and a minor.

This comes after an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of North Sadlier Drive on Aug. 16, 2024, on a report of a domestic disturbance.

At that time, the court documents said a minor told officers that a man, later identified as Cereque-Perez, told officers that he had reportedly touched her inappropriately and attempted to rape her while in a vehicle near Fishers. The two were reportedly at a worksite together.

tried to take her clothes off in the vehicle. Following the incident, the documents said that Cereque-Perez reportedly used a work shirt to clean up and threw it away in the trash at the job site they were at.

The minor also claimed during the interview that this was not the first time Cereque-Perez had done this to her, but could not specify how many times or when this occurred.

In an interview with Cereque-Perez at the time, the documents said that he had “nothing to hide and denied touching (the minor.)” Cereque-Perez reportedly could not provide where the worksite was located or what county it was in.

By using the location that the minor provided, along with city cameras, officers responded to the worksite. The documents said that at that point, the T-shirt was collected from a dumpster on the job site.

In a social media post from the FBI Indianapolis on Tuesday morning, officials stated that the FBI Indianapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, along with DHS/ICE/ERO took Cereque-Perez into custody.

Court documents indicate that the initial hearing for Cereque-Perez occurred on July 7 in Hamilton County. During this hearing, Cereque-Perez’s bail was set at $50,000, his final pretrial conference date was scheduled for Oct. 21 and his jury trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 2.

Cereque-Perez was remanded to the custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The documents stated that a notice of immigration detainer request was filed in this case on July 15 and the Mexican Consulate was reportedly notified of the charges.

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