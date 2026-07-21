Snyder Demands Answers After Judge Dismisses Felony Tax Case

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS –Indy FOP President Rick Snyder is calling for further investigation after a judge dismissed 27 felony tax charges against Broad Ripple businessman Rob Sabatini and found Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears’ office violated multiple laws during the case.

The court found Mears’ office violated state law during the investigation, including improperly obtaining and using confidential information. The judge ruled those violations were serious enough to dismiss the charges against Sabatini.

At a Tuesday press conference, Snyder said the ruling raises serious concerns about how the prosecutor’s office used its authority while investigating Sabatini and other Broad Ripple businesses.

“There is no good excuse whatsoever for what occurred, and it appears people were harmed,” Snyder said, referencing the judge’s findings.

The case involved requests for tax records from several Broad Ripple businesses. Snyder said those requests were signed by Mears and submitted under the authority of a criminal investigation, even though there was no specific allegation connecting the businesses to a crime.

“The judge made clear you can’t slap the words ‘criminal investigation’ on a fishing expedition and suddenly make it a bona fide criminal investigation,” Snyder said.

Snyder pointed to the judge’s findings that the prosecutor’s office directed employees to review Broad Ripple businesses based on crime rates in the area rather than a specific allegation against an individual business.

The court’s order found 11 Broad Ripple businesses were randomly selected as part of the investigation because the area was considered a high-crime area.

Snyder questioned what the ruling could mean for other businesses located in areas with higher crime rates.

“Does this mean Simon Properties, Eli Lilly, Anthem, IU Health, and other corporate businesses, owners, shareholders, officers, and employees should expect to have their individualized, confidential tax information inspected and investigated?” Snyder asked.

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“If proximity to crime and violence is enough justification to cast a wide net, what does that mean for other neighborhoods?” Snyder said.

Snyder pointed to downtown Indianapolis, saying businesses such as Simon Property Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and other major employers could have concerns about whether confidential tax records could be reviewed without a specific allegation of wrongdoing.

“This is the prosecutor for our capital city who represents and acts on behalf of the state of Indiana,” Snyder said. “This should scare the hell out of business owners, residents, visitors, elected officials, and taxpayers of Indianapolis and the entire state of Indiana.”

Snyder is calling on state officials and potentially the U.S. Department of Justice to review Mears’ actions.