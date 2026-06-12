Listen Live
Close
Local

Strong Storms Cause Damage Across Indiana

Published on June 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A large fallen tree blocks a grassy yard in front of a house, with other trees and foliage in the background.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather pounded parts of Indiana Thursday night, bringing strong winds and rain to the Hoosier State.

The National Weather Service received numerous reports as the front swept through Indiana. As of 9 a.m., more than 130,000 customers were without power across the state. The bulk of those outages were in north and northwest Indiana, with Elkhart, Lake, St. Joseph and Porter counties being hit hard.

AES Indiana reported more than 2,500 customers without power, many of them concentrated in communities south of Indianapolis. Duke Energy reported more than 10,400 customers without power.

While the storm prompted tornado warnings in central Indiana, it appeared straight-line winds were the driving force behind storm damage. It was a different story in the northwestern part of the state, where there were multiple reports of tornadoes.

Storm reports indicated wind gusts in excess of 65 mph in many locations around the state, with several reports of downed trees and power lines.

In Sheridan, a report showed a wind gust of 66 mph. A weather report from Kirklin indicated eight “healthy trees were down, 12 to 14 inches in diameter.”

Renee Crick, Clinton County EMA director, said trees were down throughout the county, with the worst of the damage in Kirklin. In an 8:20 a.m. email update, Crick said the whole town was without power and some roads were still closed.

A report from Peru showed a gust of 65 mph. Just north of there, in Denver, the storm downed multiple tree branches.

In Homecroft, a report said the storm uprooted an 18-inch tree. Nearby in Greenwood, a large tree branch 30 inches in length was down on Peterman Road.

FOX59/CBS4 crews observed damage to Greenwood Bible Baptist Church, where a portion of the roof was torn off.

Similar storm damage was reported from Kokomo to Richmond, with strong winds battering Indiana communities, bringing down trees and damaging homes.

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Three people in a data center, one holding a laptop and discussing with the others.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Violence Spreading To The Donut Counties

Severe weather outlook map for Indiana showing risk of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, with hazards including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Hit Indiana and More Could Be Coming

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  John Herrick

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead in Plainfield

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Local News
NFL: JUL 30 Chicago Bears Training Camp
6 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Nick Cottongim

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

Greg Ballard
Local  |  FOX 59

Greg Ballard Confident in Independent Bid for Secretary of State

A large fallen tree blocks a grassy yard in front of a house, with other trees and foliage in the background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Strong Storms Cause Damage Across Indiana

Townhouse Canal Neighborhood With Commercial Buildings Beyond, Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Report: Indiana Ranked 1st in US for Rising Home Foreclosure Rates

A weather forecast display showing clear skies, cooler temperatures, and low humidity for Indianapolis, IN, with the National Weather Service logo.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: More Storms Possible on Saturday in Indiana

Rudy Yakym
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

U.S. Rep. Yakym Introduces HAILEY Act

Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Staff

Train Hits and Kills a Person on Indy’s West Side

WNBA: JUN 11 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fever Defeats Sky 114-106 in Overtime

Lush Soybean and Corn Fields Under Bright Sunlight Eye-Level Perspective
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute

A middle-aged man with a serious expression wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Bloomington Man Charged With Child Exploitation Faces New Allegations

Headshot of a young man with curly hair and a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hartford City Man Charged with Strangling Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old

A man in a suit stands in front of a display showing mugshot-style photos of several individuals. The text below states "Charges are mere allegations. All Defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hendricks Co. Prosecutor: Marion Co. Crime Spillover Is Fact

Mike Braun Calls out Indy Mayor
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun: State Will Continue to Step In to Help Crime-Ridden Cities

A grassy field with several red fire trucks and a recreational vehicle parked on the grass.
Local  |  Staff

Multiple Crews Battle Early Morning Garage Fire in Hancock County

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close