Creative Economy Leadership Alliance Launches

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

STATEWIDE — Workers across Indiana are joining forces to build a stronger voice for the state’s arts economy.

The newly launched Creative Economy Leadership Alliance aims to secure more funding and state support for creative businesses.

“What it’s about is that the creative economy is getting its own trade association,” Polina Osherov, executive director of Pattern said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business. “That means that we are going to be advocating and pushing for policies, investment, and infrastructure to support private sector creative industries.”

Osherov says the creative economy reaches far beyond traditional art galleries to include filmmakers, musicians, architects, and podcasters.

Current estimates value Indiana’s creative economy at roughly $10 billion, but Osherov believes the real economic impact is larger.

“We want to make sure that there are policies and investments in place to support the individuals who are creating jobs, growing companies, and investing in talent and place here in Indiana through creative industries,” she said.