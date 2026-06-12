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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Now America Knows How Bad Illinois Is To Do Business In

This isn't a place you'd want to do business anyway, which of course gets us to the story of hey, what other Illinois businesses can we be grabbing?

Published on June 12, 2026

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  • Illinois' poor business climate exposed by Bears' potential move, with criticism of state's pension debt and governance.
  • Indiana positioned to attract businesses fleeing Illinois' unfavorable environment, touting its pro-business policies.
  • Call to elect better, smarter leaders in Illinois to improve state's economic fortunes and competitiveness.
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Source: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Getty

Now America Knows How Bad Illinois Is To Do Business In

“I think America just got a real glimpse of how bad it is losing the Bears,” Tony Katz says, highlighting the attention the issue has brought to the state of Illinois’ mismanagement and malfeasance. “This isn’t a place you’d want to do business anyway, which of course gets us to the story of hey, what other Illinois businesses can we be grabbing… Oh we don’t need their people”

Tony emphasizes the need for Indiana to capitalize on this opportunity, citing the state’s business-friendly environment and the potential for growth. “I want to be the trade ambassador for Indiana,” they say, “and I don’t know what I’d be without it. I need an official statement from the governor to make it official proclamation. I’m not sure what I’d be without it. I need an official proclamation. Oh, it’s got to look like a Sagamore of the Wabash.”

The speaker also touches on the topic of the state’s pension obligations, pointing out that Illinois’ pension debt is equivalent to that of 41 other states combined. “This isn’t the fault of the Bears, it’s the fault of the state’s mismanagement and the governor’s inability to address the issue,” Indiana needs to take advantage of the opportunity to attract more businesses and grow its economy.

Tony leaves listeners with a call to action, encouraging them to take a closer look at the stories unfolding in Illinois and to consider the potential for growth in Indiana. “Imagine what we could do in Indianapolis if we elected better people, smarter people, people with a different view on how to run a city,” they say. “You know, actually running it.”

Listen to the “Now America Knows How Bad Illinois Is To Do Business In” discussion in full here:     

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