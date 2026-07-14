Greenwood Commission Moves Buc-ee’s Proposal Forward

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

GREENWOOD, Ind — Plans for what could become Indiana’s first Buc-ee’s are moving forward in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Advisory Plan Commission voted 8-0 Monday night to recommend rezoning about 80 acres near Worthsville Road and I-65. The proposal now moves to the Greenwood Common Council for the next step.

Before the vote, commissioners said they want another traffic study to make sure the project would not impact nearby Clark-Pleasant schools.

The site is currently zoned for agriculture and residential use. Plans call for a 74,000-square-foot travel center with 120 fuel pumps and electric vehicle charging stations, along with trails and green space.

The rezoning request now heads to the Greenwood Common Council, which will decide whether to approve the project. The council meets on the first and third Mondays of each month.