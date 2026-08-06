CBP Officers in Indy Seize $4.5M in Fake Luxury Watches

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection / U.S. Customs and Border Protection

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal officers at Indianapolis’ express consignment facility intercepted a shipment of 96 counterfeit luxury watches originating from Hong Kong, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced. Had the watches been authentic, they would have carried an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $4.5 million.

The package was selected for inspection on July 30 while en route to a residential address in Ohio. Upon examination, officers discovered items bearing unauthorized trademarks for Swatch, Audemars Piguet, and Rolex. CBP trade experts later confirmed the watches were inauthentic.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection / U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“Counterfeit goods are poor quality products that cost U.S. businesses billions of dollars a year while robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues,” said Brett Mueller, CBP Port Director for Indianapolis. “These interceptions combat illicit actors and organized crime, and enforcement actions help protect communities from potentially hazardous knockoffs.”

Federal officials emphasize that counterfeit operations generate funds for broader organized crime networks while exploiting foreign labor in unregulated environments. Popular high-risk items for counterfeiting include watches, jewelry, electronics, apparel, and handbags.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection / U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP advises consumers to purchase goods directly from authorized retailers and inspect packages for warning signs such as poor stitching, peeling labels, and printing errors.

Consumers can take simple steps to protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and an address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

To report suspected counterfeits, visit CBP’s online e-Allegations portal or call 1-800-BE-ALERT. Follow CBP on X @CBPChicago and @DFOChicago.

~CBP~

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is America’s frontline: the nation’s largest law enforcement organization and the world’s first unified border management agency. The 70,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country’s economic prosperity. We enhance the nation’s security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.