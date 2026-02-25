Listen Live
Business & Economy

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Published on February 25, 2026

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Indiana’s Wealth Elite: From Medical Innovation to Real Estate Powerhouses. In a state better known for its manufacturing roots and Hoosier hospitality, a select group of billionaires and multi‑millionaires stand out for the scale of their fortunes.

1. Gayle Cook and Carl Cook – The Cook Group – $10 billion network

Gayle and Carl Cook run one of the largest privately held medical device companies in the world, headquartered in Bloomington. While many billionaires build flashy tech startups, Cook’s wealth comes from something far less glamorous but incredibly important: the tiny, highly specialized medical devices that doctors use every day to save lives. Known for keeping a relatively low public profile, he has focused on long term growth, innovation, and keeping the company private. The Cooks carry quiet the billionaire energy with a lab coat twist.

2. Herb Simon – Co Founder of Simon Property Group and owner of the Indiana Pacers – $4 to $5 billion network

Herb Simon made his fortune turning shopping malls into a real estate empire. Simon Property Group became the largest mall operator in the United States, which means if you have ever wandered a mall food court, there is a decent chance Simon had something to do with it. Beyond real estate, he is the longtime owner of the Indiana Pacers, keeping NBA basketball rooted in Indianapolis. He is essentially the king of commerce and courtside seats.

3. Tom Linebarger – Former Chairmen and CEO of Cummins- $40 million network

Imagine if an economist decided engines were more exciting than spreadsheets — and then proceeded to run one of the world’s biggest engine companies while quietly plotting its electric future. Tom Linebarger is the kind of CEO who can discuss macroeconomics in the morning, global trade politics at lunch, and turbochargers before dinner. He’s not the flashy tech-founder archetype more like the calm industrial chess master making sure the world’s trucks keep rumbling.

5. Dave A. Ricks – CEO of Eli Lily and Company – $23.5 million network

David A. Ricks is the captain of Eli Lilly and Company, steering the pharmaceutical giant through the high-stakes worlds of insulin, oncology, neuroscience, and cutting-edge biotech. Under his leadership, Lilly balances bold innovation with global accessibility, managing sprawling R&D pipelines, clinical trials, and regulatory hurdles, all while keeping an eye on emerging trends like gene therapy and AI-driven drug discovery. He’s part strategist, part scientist, and part dealmaker, connecting biotech startups, research institutions, and global teams to ensure life-saving medicines reach patients worldwide.

Topic - Local News
