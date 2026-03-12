Listen Live
The State of the Indiana Housing Market

Published on March 12, 2026

Source: rawat yapathanasap / Getty

STATEWIDE–30-year mortgage rates have dipped below 6% for the first time in more than three years. The Indiana Association of Realtors CEO Mark Fisher talked about what that means for Indiana homes this week in an interview with Gerry Dick on Inside Indiana Business.

“After two years of declining sales, we finished 2025 very strong. We’ve seen some of that thawing as the rates come down. Buyers have more choices as they head into the spring buying season,” said Fisher.

He also says there are some long term inventory challenges.

“Right now we have more inventory on the market than we have since 2019,” said Fisher.

Fisher says areas around Indianapolis are doing well.

“The northern Indianapolis suburbs like Boone County and Hamilton County are experiencing a booming housing market,” said Fisher. He says some other “hot” markets in the state are in Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, and Jeffersonville among others.

He also says he’s seeing buyers have more choices than they’ve had in a while.

“We’ve seen some of that free up. Some sellers may have been sitting on lower interest rate mortgages and getting that pent up demand. But we should start seeing buyers and sellers returning to the market this year,” said Fisher.

Fisher is also pleased with the passing of House Bill 1001, which is meant to expand Indiana’s housing supply and drive down the costs of home ownership by rolling back costly regulations and bureaucratic delays. He has an idea of where that will help.

“We have an acute shortage of the sub $250,000 mark. Those are for things like the starter home or workforce housing. We’ve seen the legislature take action to try and address that,” said Fisher.

