Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun

Indiana Governor Mike Braun Expands New Parent Leave Policy to Include Foster Parents

INDIANAPOLIS –Indiana Governor Mike Braun said on Thursday that he is updating Indiana’s New Parent Leave policy to make sure eligible state employees who welcome a child into their home through foster care can receive paid leave to care for the child.

That policy already provides paid leave for eligible state employees after the birth of a child or the placement of a child through adoption. This now extends that suport to foster care placements because foster parents need time to help children adjust, attend appointments, and build stability during this important transition.

“Indiana is leading the nation in family first policies, and today we’re extending our New Parent Leave for state employees to foster parents as well. This update makes sure Indiana’s New Parent Leave policy supports families who provide a safe family home for children who need it through foster care,” said Braun.

He went on to say that this update is part of his Family First Workplace initative.

“These first family efforts reflect my commitment to supporting parents, strengthening families, and making sure Indiana’s workplace policies serve the needs for Hoosier families across the private sector and in government,” said Braun.

He says this includes expanding parental leave for state employees through Executive Order 25-34, making a recent $200 million investment to expand affordable child care, and signing HEA 1177 to strengthen Indiana’s employer child care tax credit so more businesses are incentivized to provide quality, on-site child care services.

“We’re taking the lead on making Indiana a state that supports new parents and families,” Braun reiterated.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month. About 365,000 kids are in foster care in the United States.