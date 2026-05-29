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Indy’s Road Funding Proposal Would Increase Vehicle Fees

Indy’s Road Funding Proposal Would Expand Road Investments

Indianapolis drivers could see higher car registration fees in 2027 under a new proposal that the Indianapolis City-County Council will introduce on Monday.

Published on May 29, 2026

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Source: schankz / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis drivers could see higher car registration fees in 2027 under a new proposal that the Indianapolis City-County Council will introduce on Monday.

The proposal is designed to pull a chunk of state road funding, aiming to fix an infrastructure backlog that they say is outpacing current city budgets. The proposal changes how Marion County charges drivers. Instead of calculating fees based on a vehicle’s age and model, the plan installs flat annual rates starting January 1.

Passenger cars, motorcycles, and light trucks would face a flat 100-dollar annual county surtax at registration. That is a major jump from the current system, which charges a minimum of seven-dollars and fifty-cents. Larger commercial trucks will face a flat 240-dollar annual fee. Drivers will only pay one fee or the other and residents who do not own vehicles will be exempt from this.

Council estimates show the higher fees will generate nearly $71 million in a new transportation revenue in 2027, and more than $355 million over five years.

Under a 2025 Indiana law, the state will give Indianapolis up to $50 million a year for road funding, but only if the city provides a required match and let the State Comptroller know by December 31. Recent state tweaks mandate that Indy’s required match will escalate over time, topping out at 100 million dollars annually by 2031. If the city misses the strict December 31st deadline to prove it has the matching funds, the state cuts off the extra money permanently.

“For too long, Indianapolis has relied on short-term and inconsistent funding sources while our infrastructure needs continue to grow,” said City-County Council President Maggie A. Lewis. “This plan allows us to secure critical state matching dollars, stabilize funding for roads and neighborhood infrastructure, and move from reactive repairs toward a more predictable, long-term investment strategy that residents can see and feel in their communities.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is against this as his administation has met infrastructure funding goals without raising taxes.

The Rules and Public Policy Committee is expected to vote on the proposal on June 16.

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