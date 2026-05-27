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Chicago Bears Inching Closer To The Hoosier State

Our natural state of low taxes and rational regulation just saves them so much money

Published on May 27, 2026

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  • Illinois government lacks unified plan to retain Bears, with stalled legislation and uncertain stadium impact.
  • Indiana legislature fully supports bringing Bears, offering attractive tax and regulatory environment.
  • Potential stadium deal could save Bears millions, spur further development and economic growth in Northwest Indiana.
NFL: AUG 05 Chicago Bears Training Camp
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Chicago Bears Inching Closer To The Hoosier State

Will the Chicago Bears finally be leaving the Windy City behind and heading to the Hoosier State? The possibility of the team relocating to Indiana has been a hot topic in the sports world.

Tony Katz is optimistic about the chances of the Bears calling Indiana home, citing the state’s low taxes and rational regulation as major advantages. “We didn’t give up the farm, we didn’t give it up,” they say, highlighting the difference between Indiana’s approach and Illinois’. “Our natural state of low taxes and rational regulation just saves them so much money.”

Tony also points out that the Illinois government has yet to come up with a unified plan to keep the Bears in the state. “Nothing is working out for them,” they say, referencing the stalled Mega Projects bill that aims to cap property taxes and save the team $39 million. However, the bill hasn’t been passed yet, and the citizens of Illinois are still unsure about the impact of the proposed stadium.

In contrast, the Indiana legislature is on board with the idea of bringing the Bears to the state. “Everybody is on board, everybody sees the opportunity,” Tony notes. They also mention that the NFL’s desire to stay in Illinois is still strong, but the numbers don’t lie, and Illinois doesn’t have anything to compare with Indiana’s offer.

The speaker also touches on the topic of the potential stadium’s impact on the local economy. “This is about property taxes and how the taxes will be capped for the stadium, saving the Bears about thirty-nine million dollars,” they explain. They also suggest that the stadium could be just the beginning, with the possibility of practice facilities and other developments following soon after.

As the situation continues to unfold, the speaker is excited about the potential for Northwest Indiana to grow and thrive. “I’m all about this and the opportunity that we can grow around this, not just hamming the surrounding areas,” they say.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Bears’ potential move to Indiana and the implications for the local economy, be sure to tune in to the full episode for more insights and analysis.

Listen to the “Chicago Bears Inching Closer To The Hoosier State” discussion in full here:     

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