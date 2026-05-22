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Brandon Johnson Helping Indiana Get The Chicago Bears

Looks like the mayor is trying desperately to screw things up for Illinois

Published on May 22, 2026

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  • Chicago mayor claims meetings about a new lakefront stadium, but governor says no plan to keep Bears in Chicago
  • Host encourages Bears brass to visit race event, as decision on team's future looms
  • Listeners are urged to stay tuned for updates on this developing story
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Speaks During A News Conference In Chicago, Illinois
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Brandon Johnson Helping Indiana Get The Chicago Bears

Amidst the thrill of the racing season, there’s another story brewing: the potential relocation of the Chicago Bears to Indiana. In this episode of the podcast, the host is discussing the latest developments in the saga.

The host is optimistic about the chances of the Bears moving to the Hoosier state, saying, “It is heading in our direction.” However, the Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson‘s efforts to keep the team in the city seem to be backfiring. The host notes, “The mayor is saying there have been meetings about logistics and building a new lakefront stadium. That seems to be talk just from the mayor, doesn’t seem to have any basis in reality.”

The host is also keeping an eye on the developments in Chicago, where the governor and the mayor are at odds over the team’s future. They note, “The Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, has said that the Chicago mayor has done nothing to create a plan to keep the Bears in Chicago. They’re not staying in Chicago, and the mayor is saying there have been meetings about logistics and building a new lakefront stadium.”

As the situation unfolds, the host is encouraging listeners to stay tuned for updates. “Decisions should come, they should come, and if any of the Bears brass are coming down for the race, you should stop by. Myself and JMV will be there right there on Pagoda Plaza. Come by and say hello and tell us what you’re thinking.”

If you’re as excited as the host about the prospect of the Bears coming to Indiana, be sure to tune in to the full episode to hear more about the latest developments in this story.

Listen to the “Brandon Johnson Helping Indiana Get The Chicago Bears” discussion in full here:     

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