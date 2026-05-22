Rain Moves in for Carb Day Ahead of Indy 500 Weekend

Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Carb Day starts a wetter stretch across central Indiana heading into Indianapolis 500 weekend, with the National Weather Service saying rain chances build Friday afternoon into the evening, followed by a mostly dry Saturday and another round of unsettled weather Sunday.

Friday starts dry across the metro, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Meteorologist Joe Neil says conditions hold steady through the morning before rain chances start to rise.

“We should have several hours through this morning where we should be dry,” Neil said.

He says the better chance for rain arrives later in the day.

“Chances certainly look higher in the afternoon,” Neil said. “By the time we get to 1, 2 p.m., we’re talking 60% for showers.”

Neil says the metro stays dry through the morning hours, with any early scattered showers moving out before midday.

“We may see a few showers lingering into a couple hours past daybreak, but we should dry out here in the city by midday,” he said.

Forecasters expect the highest rain chances to hit Friday afternoon and continue into the evening as the system moves across central Indiana.

Saturday looks mostly dry for much of the day, though forecasters say some uncertainty remains depending on how fast systems clear the area.

By Sunday, for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500, rain chances rise again as forecasters watch for showers that could develop with the next weather system.