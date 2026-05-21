Indianapolis’ Crime Hotspots: 10 Dangerous Neighborhoods You...
Indianapolis’ Crime Hotspots: 10 Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Know About
Indianapolis’ Crime Hotspots: 10 Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Know About
Indianapolis, IN, known as the Crossroads of America, continues to grow as a cultural and economic hub in the Midwest.
However, like many major cities, not all neighborhoods offer the same level of safety.
While some areas are thriving with revitalization efforts, others face persistent challenges with violent crime, property theft, and gang activity.
Recent data highlights concerning trends, with certain neighborhoods seeing higher rates of shootings, burglaries, and assaults.
Some locations listed below remain hotspots for criminal activity, underscoring the need for vigilance.
Residents and visitors alike are advised to exercise caution, particularly at night and in areas with documented high crime rates.
Citywide, crime remains a critical issue, with violent crime reporting modest increases in recent years.
Indianapolis continues to balance growth opportunities with addressing safety concerns, aiming for a future where all neighborhoods can thrive.
Take a look below at Indianapolis’ Crime Hotspots: 10 Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Know About.
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1. Tuxedo park
Known for high rates of theft, burglary, and assault.
2. 38th St. & Post Rd
A hotspot for violent crimes, including shootings and gang activity.
3. Haughville
Struggles with drug activity, gang violence, and poverty.
4. Martindale-Brightwood
Faces issues with theft, burglary, and sporadic violent crimes.
5. Far Eastside Neighborhood
Property crimes like burglary and car theft are common.
6. Riverside
Experiences above-average crime rates, including theft and assaults.
7. Mapleton-Fall Creek
High rates of property crimes such as car theft and larceny.
8. 38th St & Emerson Ave
Known for drug trafficking, gang activity, and violent crimes.
9. Hawthorne
Faces issues with theft, burglary, and narcotics-related activity.
10. The Valley
Reports of property theft and occasional violent crimes.