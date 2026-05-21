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Indianapolis’ Crime Hotspots: 10 Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Know About

Indianapolis, IN, known as the Crossroads of America, continues to grow as a cultural and economic hub in the Midwest.

However, like many major cities, not all neighborhoods offer the same level of safety.

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While some areas are thriving with revitalization efforts, others face persistent challenges with violent crime, property theft, and gang activity.

Recent data highlights concerning trends, with certain neighborhoods seeing higher rates of shootings, burglaries, and assaults.

Some locations listed below remain hotspots for criminal activity, underscoring the need for vigilance.

Residents and visitors alike are advised to exercise caution, particularly at night and in areas with documented high crime rates.

Citywide, crime remains a critical issue, with violent crime reporting modest increases in recent years.

Indianapolis continues to balance growth opportunities with addressing safety concerns, aiming for a future where all neighborhoods can thrive.

Take a look below at Indianapolis’ Crime Hotspots: 10 Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Know About.

RELATED | Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

1. Tuxedo park

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Known for high rates of theft, burglary, and assault.