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Boiling Point At Indiana University

IU lecturer Jessica Adams will not be reappointed following her "Pyramid of White Supremacy" graphic that included the "Make America Great Again" slogan

Published on June 12, 2026

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  • Lecturer's contract terminated over 'white supremacy' lesson, dividing views on academia and ideology
  • Critic claims DEI initiatives are just HR 'jobs programs', not about helping people
  • Debate centers on teaching sensitive topics like racism without promoting a particular agenda
Ohio State v Indiana
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Boiling Point At Indiana University

The debate over what constitutes “honest” education has reached a boiling point at Indiana University, where a lecturer’s contract has been terminated over her “white supremacy lesson”. The move has sparked a heated discussion about the role of social justice in academia and the limits of free speech.

At the center of the controversy is Jessica Adams, a lecturer who used a graphic that read “Make America Great Again” as an example of covert white supremacy in her Diversity, Social Justice, and Human Rights class. The move has been met with outrage from some, who claim that Adams’ approach is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to indoctrinate students with a radical ideology.

“If we have to talk about our privilege,” Tony Katz says. “as a core tenant in social work. Then social work isn’t worth a damn because it’s no longer about an idea of how do you help people through times? Rather it is a way of trying to dismiss people and denigrate people, just like DEI does.”

The speaker is critical of what they see as the misuse of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, which they argue have become a jobs program for HR departments and those hired to implement them. “DEI was always a jobs program. The only people who benefited from DEI are HR departments and those who are hired by DEI”

Tony also takes aim at the concept of “reparative justice,” which they claim is just a euphemism for wealth redistribution. “Racial justice is about wealth re-distribution,” they say. “Social justice is about wealth re-distribution. Slavery is wrong. I am not guilty and I’m not paying a dime.”

The controversy has sparked a wider debate about the role of social justice in academia and the limits of free speech. The left argues that the university’s decision to terminate Adams’ contract is an attack on students’ right to learn honestly about historical inequality and its ongoing impacts. “The termination is not only an attack on Jessica Adams, but on students’ right to learn honestly about historical inequality and the impacts that still has today,” they say.

The segment raises important questions about the role of social justice in education and the limits of free speech. Is it possible to teach about sensitive topics like racism and inequality without promoting a particular ideology? Or is the very act of teaching about these issues inherently radical? Tony’s comments offer a provocative take on these questions, and listeners are encouraged to weigh in on the debate.

Listen to the “Boiling Point At Indiana University” discussion in full here:     

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