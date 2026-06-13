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Owen County Deputy Stable After Being Shot During Welfare Check

Indiana State Police is investigating an incident where an Owen County deputy was shot Friday at a home near the town of Spencer.

Published on June 13, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

SPENCER, Ind. — An Owen County deputy is stable in the hospital after being shot on Friday.

Indiana State Police said the deputy was injured while conducting a welfare check in a remote area of the county near the town of Spencer.

Deputies with the Owen County Sheriff’s Department went to a home where 58-year-old Wendell Hart was after he missed his court date. When the first deputy got to the residence, shots were fired, forcing the deputy to call for backup.

The sheriff’s department said it initially was unclear if Hart left the home after shots were fired and went to nearby woods, or remained inside. This resulted in deputies alerting the public about the incident and advising them to avoid the area.

According to Indiana State Police, Hart had barricaded himself and started firing more shots when additional law enforcement officers arrived. A deputy was hit by gunfire as other officers returned fire towards Hart.

The deputy struck was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the deputy is in stable condition.

“This is a very serious situation,” Sgt. Ames said. “What we ask now is for the public to take a moment of silence, say a prayer for the deputy, and ask for a speedy recovery.”

Sgt. Ames also confirmed that Hart was taken into custody after eventually giving himself up. An ISP SWAT team entered the residence where Hart was and arrested him.

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