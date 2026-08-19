Arrest Made in Indy July Shooting that Killed 18-Year-Old

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested a suspect in connection with the July shooting death of an 18-year-old.

On July 11, Juan Carlos Castillo Bujanda was shot and killed. IMPD officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of North Senate Avenue.

Police believed the shooter knew the victim and that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Through video footage and cooperation from the community, Jonathan J. Cruz Bruno, 21, was identified as the suspect. Detectives with IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) arrested him this week.

Bruno was booked into the Marion County Jail on a preliminary murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case.

Jonathan Cruz Bruno (Source: Marion County Jail)