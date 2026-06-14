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IndyCar Team Dreyer & Reinbold Founder Dennis Reinbold Dies

Founder of IndyCar Team Dreyer & Reinbold Dennis Reinbold Dies at 65

Dennis Reinbold, the founder and owner of the IndyCar race team Dreyer & Reinbold, died on Saturday.

Published on June 14, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
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INDIANAPOLIS — Dennis Reinbold, the founder and owner of the IndyCar race team Dreyer & Reinbold, died on Saturday. That’s what the team announced on Sunday. 

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our owner, leader and friend, Dennis Reinbold,” Brian Gauker, General Manager of the Dreyer & Reinbold dealerships, said. “Dennis treated each of us as family, and family was his highest priority. We are determined to carry on his legacy of excellence with the dealerships.” 

Reinbold founded the team in 1999 and started competing in the Indy Racing League in 2000. That’s when he won their first race at Walt Disney World Speedway with driver Robbie Buhl. 

Reinbold grew up in Indianapolis and owned the Dreyer & Reinbold car dealerships in Indianapolis and Greenwood. 

“Dennis’s passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway—its history and the pursuit of an Indy 500 win—drove him every day,” Brett De Bord, the Chief Commercial Officer of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, said. 

Reinbold entered 53 cars at the Indianapolis 500 since the team’s founding, including the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Conor Daly and Jack Harvey finished 12th and 22nd.

“Dennis is a shining example of character, compassion, and leadership,” IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles said. He was a mentor/example of how to treat/lead people & follow your passion without compromising character while doing it. Thanks for 25+ yrs of friendship & for blazing a trail that many of us try to follow.” 

Reinbold was 65. 

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