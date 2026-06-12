Indiana FOP Delegates Vote “No Confidence” in Marion County Prosecutor

Source: Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana FOP delegates from all across the state have issued a vote of “no confidence” in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

At the 2026 Indiana FOP State Conference in Fort Wayne on Friday, appointed and elected officials expressed their concerns about the violent crime happening in the capital city. The vote of “no confidence” in prosecutor Ryan Mears was unanimous.

President of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police Rick Snyder released the following statement after the vote.

“Today, our Capital City was once again in the spotlight across our Hoosier state for crime and violence spilling out of Indianapolis. Unfortunately, all roads lead back to Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. While embarrassing for our city, rank-and-file officers from around Indiana know the name Ryan Mears and it is not for a good reason. Instead, law enforcement officers throughout Indiana see the realities of the revolving door criminal justice system in their capital city, which is compounded by a soft-on-crime prosecutor. Cops and their families showed their frustration and concern through this vote of no confidence in Ryan Mears. We pray residents, business owners, and political decision makers throughout our state take appropriate action to right the ship in our capital city.”

The Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police is made up of nearly 14,000 law enforcement professionals and their families.