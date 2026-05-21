Listen Live
Close
Local

Beech Grove Leadership Program Offers Elite Training for Teens

Published on May 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Indianapolis Youth Leadership Academy (IYLA)
Source: IYLA / The Indianapolis Youth Leadership Academy

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — As communities come up with different ways of giving young people positive direction, one local organization is stepping up to provide free, top-tier leadership development for the next generation of Hoosier leaders.

The Indianapolis Youth Leadership Academy (IYLA) has announced its upcoming 2026 session will take place at Beech Grove High School from June 8th to June 12th. Running daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the intensive, five-day program is designed for young men and women ages 15 to 18 who want to build a lifelong foundation for success.

“This is not a summer camp or any other type of social activity,” emphasized Don Bender, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the IYLA. “This is training that builds a lifelong foundation to lead and mentor others.”

A Foundation Built on Professional Expertise
Bender, a former police officer whose career included running the Police Athletic League (PAL) Club and handling juvenile investigations, founded the academy out of a deep concern for the future of young people. His passion for leadership sparked over 50 years ago during Army basic training and was refined over three decades of studying under Bill Westfall, the primary instructor for Indianapolis’ adult leadership programs.

Recognizing that elite leadership concepts could benefit teenagers just as much as adults, Bender launched the youth academy. Today, the program features highly qualified, professional instructors with backgrounds in public education and certified programs like the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, including a doctoral candidate.

“No matter where we go in the future, our future humanity depends on leadership,” Bender said. “No matter what form of technology we gain in the future, it’s going to be individuals who guide, mentor, and train others to get that technology out and use it correctly.”

While corporations routinely pay hundreds of dollars for the exact same curriculum, the IYLA is completely tuition-free for students, funded entirely through donations and grants. The academy provides all necessary materials—including a comprehensive reference binder meant to guide students through a lifetime of leadership growth—and daily lunches at no cost. Students who complete the session also earn credit for 45 hours of in-service academic training.

The curriculum dives into leadership as both an “art and a science,” featuring specialized behavioral and analytical tools:

DISC Training: Helps students analyze and understand their own personalities so they can adapt their communication styles to lead others effectively.
Critical Thinking: Teaches teenagers how to separate objective facts from widespread misinformation to make sound, ethical choices.
Peer Mentorship: Focuses on personal motivation, achievement, and learning how to choose and mentor peers.

The academy’s foundational motto is “Leadership in Service to Others.” According to its mission statement, the IYLA exists to provide public servant leadership instruction, character development, mentorship, and a solid framework for ethical decision-making.

Because the program does not offer overnight facilities, it primarily targets high schoolers in Marion County and its surrounding counties who can commute to the Beech Grove location daily. The academy works directly with local high school guidance counselors to secure student recommendations, and it recently solidified a community alliance with Beech Grove Drug Free.

Bender noted that while they would love to expand to fall, spring, or winter break sessions, funding limits them to just one class per year.


“We are only limited by the dollar,” Bender shared. “Our funding has allowed us to do one class each year. We would love to expand, get more instructors, have a fall class, have a fall break class, a spring break class… to reach out to even more young people.”

The application process requires no high GPA or prior accolades. The only prerequisites for acceptance are a basic high school level learning ability, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and a genuine desire to succeed.

With the June 8th start date quickly approaching, a few seats remain open for the 2026 cohort. Interested parents and students are highly encouraged to visit indyyouthleadership.com to read testimonials from past graduates, view their core values, and submit a registration application before the roster fills up.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Bears
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Arlington Heights Knows They Are Going To Lose The Bears

Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

Marne
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mother Defends Actions After Fight at Avon Middle School North

Thomas Burkhardt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

West Baden Assistant Police Chief Arrested for Battery and Misconduct

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Police Tape
Local  |  FOX 59

One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

U.S. 36 and Raider Rd Roundabout
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Residents vs. INDOT: The Controversial Fight Over a Roundabout

Local News
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Police Shooting in Connersville

The Indianapolis Youth Leadership Academy (IYLA)
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Beech Grove Leadership Program Offers Elite Training for Teens

I-70 Semi-Truck Fire
Local  |  Staff

Semi-Truck Fire Closes I-70 in Hancock County

Todd Rokita
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita Calls on Secretary of State Morales to Exit Race

Max Engling
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Former 5th District Candidate Announces Secretary of State Run

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
2026 Indy 500  |  John Herrick

Hoosier Lawmakers Celebrate Indy 500 and What it Means to Indiana

Quitting smoking - male hand crushing cigarette
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Higher Tobacco Taxes Bring Indiana $170M in Revenue

Local  |  Staff

AMBER Alert for 6‑Month‑Old Indy Girl Canceled

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Near Northwest Side

Edwin Elkins Jr.
Local  |  FOX 59

Marion Man Preliminarily Charged for Sexual Remarks, Spitting at Child

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy South Side Shooting Leaves One Teenager Dead

Portland Fire v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

With Caitlin Clark Out, Fever Soar Past Portland 90-73

Local  |  Landon Coons

Paul Page Joins Beyond the Bricks

Local  |  Landon Coons

110th Indy 500 Tier Rankings

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close