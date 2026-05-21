AG Rokita Calls on Secretary of State Morales to Exit Race

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

STATEWIDE — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says he asked Secretary of State Diego Morales to drop out of the race during a meeting Thursday.

Rokita says he believes Morales has made what he calls “self-inflicted wounds” that could hurt his reelection chances.

“I like Diego, I consider him a good friend,” Rokita said. “I think he’s been a good secretary of state.”

He added that while he has worked with Morales and supported parts of his agenda, he does not see a consistent pattern that builds voter confidence.

“I think he’s been a good secretary of state. If you look at the actions in his office, we’ve done a lot of things together, but yeah, there comes a time when wounds are self-inflicted,” Rokita said. “And let me tell you, you guys have picked on him for sure. I mean, if he was a Democrat, a Democratic Hispanic secretary of state, you’d give him a pass on all kinds of things.”

Rokita also said he believes holding public office is not perfect and that mistakes can be corrected, but argued Morales’ situation is different.

“I’ve enjoyed that trust and confidence, and I’ve earned it,” Rokita said. “I don’t see that happening in Diego’s case right now.”

He said he will suggest other options to Republican delegates and added that he believes the party faces a clear contrast with Democrats heading into the election.

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