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Clark County Home Improvement Investigation Results in Felony Charges

"Make sure you are dealing with a reputable company and make some phone calls," said State Police Sergeant Carey Huls

Published on May 20, 2026

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Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

SELLERSBURG, Ind.–A Clark County home improvement investigation has resulted in felony charges against a man from Jeffersonville.

State Police say 48-year-old Christopher Thompson of C&K Improvements was hired by homeowners to work on a residential construction project in July 2025. The homeowners paid Thompson $55,000 only to see the project remained largely unfinished.

They found out about the issue January 21, 2026 and found out about the payment followed by the lack of follow through on the part of Thompson.

“Even though they attempted to make contact with him several times, they couldn’t reach him. After the investigation everything was given to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office,” said State Police Sergeant Carey Huls.

Thompson is charged with the following:

  • Fraud, Level 5 felony (4 counts)
  • Theft, Level 5 felony (2 counts)
  • Fraud, Level 6 felony (2 counts)

He was later arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail.

Huls said there is a lesson to be learned from all of this, especially if you are planning a home improvement project of your own.

“Make sure you are dealing with a reputable company and make some phone calls. If you don’t know anything about them, you can’t find any history, or talk to someone who has had a job completed, that might raise some eyebrows,” said Huls.

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