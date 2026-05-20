Lebanon Crash Kills Dump Truck Driver, Injures 2 Others

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

LEBANON, Ind. — A crash in Lebanon killed a Louisiana dump truck driver on Monday, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Investigators say a car, a semi, and a dump truck collided at the intersection of State Road 32 and County Road 400 West just after 2 p.m.

Emergency crews freed the dump truck driver, identified as 22-year-old Jaheim Miller, from his vehicle and rushed him to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Medics also transported the drivers of the car and the semi to hospitals, and they are expected to be okay.

The Lebanon Police Department continues to investigate the crash.