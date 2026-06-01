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Man Banned From Amusement Park For Eating Chicken Nuggets

Published on June 1, 2026

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A man has been banned from Cedar Point for life after filming himself eating chicken nuggets while riding one of the park’s roller coasters.

Allen Ferrell, a social media influencer, went viral after completing a challenge from a follower to eat 10 chicken nuggets while riding a roller coaster.

Ferrell filmed himself sneaking the nuggets into Cedar Point and onto the Millennium Force coaster. As the ride makes its initial ascent, he pulls out the nuggets and begins chowing down, while a friend helps by holding his dipping sauce.

Six Flags saw the video and sent Ferrell a message informing him that he had been banned for life from all of the company’s parks for violating its code of conduct.

Ferrell said that while he’s disappointed with the outcome, he understands the company’s decision.

“I’ve been going there since I was a kid. I understand. We kind of worked it out. They just don’t want other people getting hurt on the ride. But for me personally, it was a really fun challenge.”

To make matters worse, he only managed to eat seven of the 10 nuggets. So not only did he fail the challenge, but he also walked away with a lifetime ban.

Do you think this is too harsh a reaction from Six Flags? Or is this good PR? Hammer and Nigel discuss during a round of “Is this Anything?”

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