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Man Shot at Gas Station on Indy’s Near East Side

A man was shot at a gas station on the near east side of Indianapolis Sunday night, according to Indianapolis Police.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Police Lights: Shooting
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot at a gas station on the near east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they were called to a Marathon gas station on East Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Police found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he is stable.

Investigators believe suspects may have been involved in the shooting, and they say the suspects drove off after shots were fired.

Police recovered shell casings during their investigation.

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