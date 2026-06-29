Indiana State Police Launch C.A.R.E. Blitz to Target Impaired Driving

Source: Office of Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and the Indiana State Police are urging Hoosiers to prioritize safety during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Millions of Americans are expected to travel to celebrate America’s 250th Independence Day.

“Hoosiers are looking forward to celebrating America 250 with friends and family, but holiday weekends bring added hazards that everyone needs to be aware of,” Gov. Braun said on Monday alongside ISP troopers.

According to the governor, there were 1,865 crashes in Indiana over the Fourth of July holiday period last year. In those crashes, there were 620 injuries reported, 23 people lost their lives, and 92 of the incidents involved alcohol or drugs.

“If you’re drinking this weekend, please don’t drive,” Gov. Braun added. “It’s a risk not only to yourself but to families on the road this weekend.”

Source: Office of Governor Mike Braun

Starting this week, Indiana State Police is bringing back the statewide Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) blitz, an effort that includes more law enforcement partners working together and patrolling the roadways across the state, looking for impaired drivers and trying to prevent accidents.

“While we want everyone to enjoy the festivities, the Indiana State Police is issuing a critical reminder that being a responsible driver is simple: if you are drinking, do not drive,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott.

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Operation C.A.R.E. is a multi-jurisdictional traffic initiative that was first launched in 1977 with the Indiana and Michigan State Police. Its goals are to reduce highway fatalities and severe injuries by having additional patrols on the roads focused on crash-causing behaviors such as speeding, violating the hands-free law, unsafe lane movement, and following too closely.

Scott said the three leading causes of traffic crashes are speeding, impaired driving, and failure to wear occupant restraints or seatbelts.

“We want you to enjoy the holiday weekend, but our priority is to ensure that every Hoosier and visitor makes it home safely to their families this weekend,” Scott said.

AAA projects that nearly 62 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles over the holiday weekend. Superintendent Scott offered these life‑saving practices:

Plan ahead – designate a sober driver before the party starts

Intervene – if someone has been drinking, take their keys

Use options – call a taxi, a ride‑sharing service, or a sober friend

Buckle up – your seat belt is the best defense against an impaired driver

Report danger – suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 immediately

“It’s not about writing tickets, it’s about saving lives,” said Scott. “There is no excuse to get behind the wheel after drinking.”