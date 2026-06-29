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DOJ: Former Indy Postal Worker Stole Over $250K in Prepaid Debit Cards

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said 38-year-old Janea Reaves worked with two others to steal $255,000 in prepaid debit cards from thousands of people.

Published on June 29, 2026

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US Postal Service Experiences Busiest Day Of The Year As Holidays Approach
Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A former postal worker in Indianapolis has been charged in a mail theft and fraud scheme.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, Janea Reaves, 38, who was previously employed at the USPS Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center, worked with two others to steal over $250,000 from thousands of people. She’s been charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud and illegal transactions with an access device.

A federal grand jury determined that Janea Reaves, along with Jermaine Reaves and Dejon Fox, used unauthorized access devices to steal mail containing prepaid debit cards between May 2023 and March 2025. The trio reportedly used the stolen cards to pay for personal expenses, including phone bills and DoorDash orders, resulting in a total theft of $255,851.

Jermaine Reaves and Dejon Fox were also charged in connection with the scheme. They both face two counts of mail theft.

Investigators have identified at least 3,000 victims in this case. Others affected in this mail theft scheme are urged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office for assistance.

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