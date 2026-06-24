Prosecutor Charges Man in Sophie Cunningham Stalking Case

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing charges after investigators say he sent threatening and explicit messages to Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham on social media.

Kevin Singh is charged with stalking, intimidation and harassment.

Prosecutors say Singh’s online activity started escalating in February and became more concerning after team security reached out to him.

Singh was arrested Monday and charged Tuesday.

Court documents say Singh is already on probation in Hendricks County after pleading guilty to two counts of invasion of privacy.

This is the second stalking case involving an Indiana Fever player in the past year. In July 2025, Michael Lewis pleaded guilty to stalking and harassment charges involving Caitlin Clark and was sentenced to nearly two-and-a-half years in prison.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said threats and harassment, whether online or in person, will be taken seriously.