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Rep Ireland Calling For An Investigation Of Mayor Hogsett

The allegations involve a quid pro quo conversation between Hogsett and donors, where favors were exchanged for donations

Published on June 29, 2026

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  • Allegations of quid pro quo between Hogsett and donors for favors and donations
  • Lack of prosecution and consequences for city's issues, like crime and homelessness
  • Civic leaders more concerned with their own interests than city's well-being
Joe Hogsett
Source: Ryan Hedrick / Ryan Hedrick

Rep Ireland Calling For An Investigation Of Mayor Hogsett

Is Indianapolis on the right track, or is it just a facade? The city’s leadership has been under scrutiny lately, and a recent story has sparked a heated debate about corruption and cronyism.

Tony Katz discusses a bombshell tweet from State Representative Andrew Ireland, calling for an investigation into the Hogsett administration. The allegations involve a quid pro quo conversation between Hogsett and donors, where favors were exchanged for donations. This is not the first time Tony has spoken out against the city’s leadership, but it’s the latest in a long line of criticisms of which Tony has been a vocal critic.

“We’ve got the wrong people, with the wrong buildings and the wrong teams,” Tony says. “Everybody’s kidding themselves and full of crap if they think otherwise.” Tony is frustrated with the city’s leadership and civic leaders who have failed to address the root causes of the issues.

Tony highlights the issue of the lack of prosecution and the consequences of inaction. The city’s leadership has been criticized for its handling of various issues, including crime, homelessness, and the lack of prosecution. Tony asks, “Why don’t we do something about it?” Tony believes that the city’s leadership is more concerned with appearances than actual progress.

Tony also criticizes the city’s civic leaders, who are more concerned with their own interests than the well-being of the city. “They own the sports teams, they have their names high on the buildings, they’ve got the endowments and the foundations, and the city continues to crumble from the inside out and they say nothing,” Tony says. He believes that these leaders are more concerned with their own power and influence than with making a positive impact on the city.

Tony is not afraid to speak truth to power, even if it means ruffling a few feathers. “I’m not worried about whether or not people like what I have to say or don’t,” Tony says. “Honesty will come forth. Go on, trolls, say something else on social media, like I give a damn.” Tony is passionate about holding the city’s leaders accountable and making a positive change.

This segment is a must-listen for anyone interested in the city’s politics and the issues that affect its residents. Tony’s passion and conviction are inspiring, and the discussion is thought-provoking. If you want to learn more about the city’s leadership and the issues that need to be addressed, tune in to this episode and hear Tony’s take on the matter.

Listen to “Rep Ireland Calling For An Investigation Of Mayor Hogsett” the discussion in full here:

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Rep Ireland Calling For An Investigation Off Mayor Hogsett

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