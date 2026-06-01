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Man Dies Days After Traffic Stop Tasing in Indianapolis

Investigators say Potts resisted when the trooper tried to take him into custody and ran.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.
Source: Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

INDIANAPOLIS –A man died days after he was tased while fleeing a traffic stop, according to Indiana State Police.

The stop happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, near Holt Road and Oliver Avenue on the southwest side of Indianapolis. A trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and learned the driver, 53-year-old David Potts, was wanted on a theft warrant out of Hendricks County.

Investigators say Potts resisted when the trooper tried to take him into custody and ran. The trooper chased him on foot and deployed a Taser. Potts was struck, fell into grass near the scene, and later became unresponsive. He died days later. An outside district is reviewing the case, and the trooper involved has been placed on administrative duties, which is standard procedure.

Captain Ron Galaviz said the investigation is still in its early stages.

More from ISP Captain Ron Galaviz

“We’re going to conduct a thorough investigation, bringing in investigators from an outside district,” Galaviz said.

He said the agency is not drawing conclusions.

“I’m not going to throw blame out,” he said. “We want to get to the truth. We want to get to the bottom of these instances just as much as everybody wants answers.”

David Potts’ brother, Jason Potts, described him as someone who was well-liked and good-hearted.

“He was a very likable guy, funny guy, you know, and I’ve gotten along with everybody. Good-hearted, good man. You didn’t deserve to go out like this, but for sure, no one does,” Jason Potts said.

He also questioned the investigation process.

Hear From David Potts’ Brother

“I think someone else should be able to review the investigation because they may be partial to their own people,” he said.

Galaviz said the agency is following a step-by-step process.

“We’re not going to skip steps to facilitate something that would be a completed job,” he said. “We want to be as thorough and as comprehensive as we can, making sure we’re gathering all the facts.”

He said transparency includes accountability when needed.

“Our investigations have led to prosecutions of our own,” Galaviz said. “We have nothing to hide.”

Jason Potts also raised concerns about medical findings in the case.

“The doctor’s report stated that he went 40 minutes without oxygen to the brain. I think that is negligence on the Indiana State Police Department,” he said.

Galaviz also emphasized cooperation during police encounters.

“Voluntary compliance with what the officer is asking for is always the best practice,” he said. “That’s the best course of action whether you agree with the reason you’ve been stopped or not.”

He added that traffic stops carry risks for everyone involved.

“We’re seeing incidents like this all across the country,” Galaviz said. “It adds to a heightened sense of awareness—being aware of our surroundings, including what’s happening inside a vehicle or with anybody our troopers are interacting with.”

Galaviz said the agency is taking its time with the investigation.

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