Source: Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle / Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle, WISH-TV

Laura Loomer Exposing Diego Morales

Tony Katz expresses frustration with the current state of affairs in Indiana, particularly with the Secretary of State, Diego Morales. “Allow me to be clear, Diego Morales cannot continue as secretary of state,” the speaker says. “You could talk about all the issues of Daniel Elliott you want, but absolutely Diego Morales. If he walked away, I’d be fine with it.”

One of the main concerns is the issue of trucking companies in Indiana, and whether they’re properly checked to ensure they’re on the up and up. The speaker highlights a specific case where a transportation company, owned by Siddharth Mahant, has had reportable crashes in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration System. “Just because that donation may have been made doesn’t mean that something was done improperly along the way,” Tony notes. “You have to go about proving that Mahant has a company that has issues is always worthy of discussion.”

The speaker also touches on the topic of immigration, specifically the issue of undocumented immigrants getting licenses to drive commercial trucks. This is a case that was recently brought to the Supreme Court, but was not taken up. Clarence Thomas and Justice Alito expressed their disappointment with the decision, with Thomas saying, “What are we doing here?” Tony agrees that the Supreme Court was wrong not to hear the case, and that it’s a constant refrain from Thomas.

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The speaker also discusses the recent news that a challenger, Jamie Reitenour, is running against Diego Morales. “I’ve never called for his resignation,” Tony says. “I simply called for him not to be re-elected and for the delegates to do their job and not bring him back.” Tony is glad to see challengers stepping forward, and looks forward to discussing this topic further on the show.

“Just say no to Diego,” Tony repeats. With the topic of trucking and the controversy surrounding Diego Morales, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in staying informed about the issues affecting the state of Indiana.

Listen to the “Laura Loomer Exposing Diego Morales” discussion in full here: