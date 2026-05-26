Source: Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle / Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle, WISH-TV

Just Say No To Diego

As the Republican primary for Secretary of State heats up in Indiana, one thing is clear: the gloves are off. Tony Katz has blunt message for Diego Morales, one of the candidates vying for the position: “Just say no to Diego.”

Tony’s criticism of Morales stems from his behavior on the campaign trail, including his tendency to label his opponents as “fake news” and his refusal to answer questions from the media. As the Tony puts it, “You won’t answer questions. You call WIBC fake news, fake news. What you think you’re Trump?” This kind of behavior, the Tony argues, is unacceptable for a public official.

But Tony’s criticism goes beyond just Morales’ behavior. He also questions the candidate’s qualifications for the job, saying that he is “certainly unqualified” and that his “hubris, his attitude, his failed staff, all of it” have contributed to his downfall. Tony notes that even the state treasurer, Daniel Elliott, has come out against Morales, saying that he should step down.

Morales’ team has responded to criticism by accusing Elliott of being “prejudiced or racist” for his comments, but Tony is having none of it. “If the Secretary of State, Diego Morales and his team want to go down the road that people not supporting him or people asking him to resign are racist and bigots,” Tony says, “if he’s going to go down this road, that is all you need to know about the kind of person he is.”

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Tony argues that he has a responsibility to speak out when he sees behavior that is unacceptable. “This has always been about you and your actions, your actions towards the station, your actions towards the state, your actions writ large,” he says. “You want to call somebody a racist, if you really, I triple dog dare you to do it.”

The episode also touches on the recent endorsement of Max Engling, who has been gaining traction in the race. Tony notes that Engling’s entry into the race has opened up the field and made it possible for other candidates to get a hearing. “If I had Max on the show, we got to open it up to the Secretary of State candidates on the Republican side,” he says.

For those interested in the latest developments in the Secretary of State primary, this episode is a must-listen. Tony’s candid comments and analysis provide valuable insight into the inner workings of the campaign and the personalities involved. Don’t miss this episode to hear the Tony’s take on the situation and to get a better understanding of the issues at play.

Listen to the “Just Say No To Diego” discussion in full here: