Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Just Say No To Diego

Now Diego Morales is allegedly accusing his critics of being racist if they don't support him

Published on May 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Morales' tendency to label opponents as 'fake news' and refuse media questions is unacceptable for a public official.
  • Katz questions Morales' qualifications, citing his 'hubris, attitude, and failed staff' as contributing to his downfall.
  • Katz argues Morales' team's accusation of racism against critics is telling of the kind of person he is.
Diego Morales
Source: Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle / Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle, WISH-TV

Just Say No To Diego

As the Republican primary for Secretary of State heats up in Indiana, one thing is clear: the gloves are off. Tony Katz has blunt message for Diego Morales, one of the candidates vying for the position: “Just say no to Diego.”

Tony’s criticism of Morales stems from his behavior on the campaign trail, including his tendency to label his opponents as “fake news” and his refusal to answer questions from the media. As the Tony puts it, “You won’t answer questions. You call WIBC fake news, fake news. What you think you’re Trump?” This kind of behavior, the Tony argues, is unacceptable for a public official.

But Tony’s criticism goes beyond just Morales’ behavior. He also questions the candidate’s qualifications for the job, saying that he is “certainly unqualified” and that his “hubris, his attitude, his failed staff, all of it” have contributed to his downfall. Tony notes that even the state treasurer, Daniel Elliott, has come out against Morales, saying that he should step down.

Morales’ team has responded to criticism by accusing Elliott of being “prejudiced or racist” for his comments, but Tony is having none of it. “If the Secretary of State, Diego Morales and his team want to go down the road that people not supporting him or people asking him to resign are racist and bigots,” Tony says, “if he’s going to go down this road, that is all you need to know about the kind of person he is.”

Tony argues that he has a responsibility to speak out when he sees behavior that is unacceptable. “This has always been about you and your actions, your actions towards the station, your actions towards the state, your actions writ large,” he says. “You want to call somebody a racist, if you really, I triple dog dare you to do it.”

The episode also touches on the recent endorsement of Max Engling, who has been gaining traction in the race. Tony notes that Engling’s entry into the race has opened up the field and made it possible for other candidates to get a hearing. “If I had Max on the show, we got to open it up to the Secretary of State candidates on the Republican side,” he says.

For those interested in the latest developments in the Secretary of State primary, this episode is a must-listen. Tony’s candid comments and analysis provide valuable insight into the inner workings of the campaign and the personalities involved. Don’t miss this episode to hear the Tony’s take on the situation and to get a better understanding of the issues at play.

Listen to the “Just Say No To Diego” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    David Shelton running for Indiana Secretary of State

Today on the Marketplace:  Your home arcade has arrived

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Amazing Race (American TV series)

Listen to the Show in Full here:   

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Morgan Wallen Indy Car for Sonsio Grand Prix Weekend
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wallen Meets IndyCar: Rosenqvist Unveils Country-Inspired Ride at Indianapolis

AUTO: MAY 25 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 | Radio Coverage

NFL: NOV 23 Steelers at Bears
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Chicago Bears Move To Indiana No Longer A Long Shot

Thomas Burkhardt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

West Baden Assistant Police Chief Arrested for Battery and Misconduct

17 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
3 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  John Herrick

Felix Rosenqvist Wins 110th Indy 500, Closest Finish in History

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Pair Killed in North-Side Motorcycle Wreck in Indy

Local News
Local  |  James Adams

Recapping An Incredible Finish To The Indy 500

Cost of electric utilities with light bulb for payment.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Michigan Power Announces Lower Bills for Customers

Angela Saco
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Huntington County Cold Case Solved Almost 30 Years Later

Hoosier Lottery
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana Sparks Search for Winner

Diego Morales
Local  |  John Herrick

Diego Morales: Elina Kupce was “Legally Authorized to Work at All Times” in his Office

Weird Trash Left after Indy 500
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Trash, Tents and Surprises: Indy 500 Cleanup Turns Unusual

Ball State University entrance sign.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Ball State Pays $225K to Settle Fired Employee’s ACLU Lawsuit

IndyGo Bus Fire
Local  |  FOX 59

IndyGo Bus Burnt After Catching Fire

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Driver and Shooter Sentenced to Federal Prison for Indy Armed Robbery

Attorney General Todd Rokita New Logo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana AG Debuts Patriotic Seal Ahead of 250th Anniversary

Rain Returns Today
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain Expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Indiana, Then Dry Weather Moves In

Jennings County Sheriff's Office
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Jennings County Sheriff’s Office Recover $40K in Stolen Tools

ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield
Local  |  Staff

Hammond Stop Ends in Gunfire; Trooper Injured, Suspect Killed

Indy 500 Victory Celebration
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2026 Indy 500 Celebration Held at Indiana Convention Center

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close