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Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead in Plainfield

Published on June 7, 2026

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Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

PLAINFIELD, Ind.–A 6-year-old boy who had gone missing in Plainfield has died. The child, who’s name is Mohamedamin Mohamed, was last seen Saturday night in northeast Plainfield in the 10700 block of Cardinal Circle.

He was found in a nearby pond. Emergency responders tried to save the boy, but he did not survive. They believe Mohamed wandered away from his home.
At the time of his disappearance, police believe Mohammed was wearing a black or red t-shirt and either black or red shorts. They also don’t think he was wearing any shoes when he went missing.

Neighbors were urged to look for the boy around their homes, garages, yards, etc.

The Hendricks County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

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