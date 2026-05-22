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How To Listen To The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 | Radio Coverage

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Simply tune in to 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, the trusted station for top-level motorsports coverage, and immerse yourself in the excitement of Indy’s biggest day.

How to Tune In

Traditional Radio

Grab a radio and turn the dial to 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan. WIBC provides crystal-clear audio that brings the speed and energy of the race right to your ears. Online Streaming

Wherever you are, you can stream WIBC live by visiting wibc.com and clicking on the “Listen Live” button. It’s easy to access from your desktop or laptop. Click here to listen live. Mobile Apps

Download the WIBC mobile app or The Fan Mobile App for iOS or Android, so you can follow the action even when you’re on the move. The app is your go-to for seamless streaming anytime, anywhere. Smart Speakers

Use your smart speaker to get connected in seconds. Just say, “Alexa, play 93.1 WIBC,” or “Hey Google, stream 93.1 WIBC,” or the same for 107.5 The Fan and you’ll be listening to the Indy 500 in no time.

Why Choose WIBC or The Fan for Your Indy 500 Experience?

Unmatched Coverage

WIBC’s team of experienced commentators and analysts deliver live updates, driver insights, and real-time reactions to every twist and turn.

Exclusive Insights

From pre-race breakdowns to post-race commentary, 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan gives fans unparalleled depth, ensuring you feel like part of the race-day experience.

Feel the Thrill

Through expert storytelling and vivid descriptions, WIBC and The Fan transports listeners to the heart of the action, making every lap as exhilarating as if you were trackside.

Don’t Miss the Action

Make 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan your Indy 500 companion this year.

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Whether relaxing at home or out on the go, WIBC and The Fan ensures you’re fully immersed in the drama and tradition of this iconic event.

Tune in, turn up the volume, and join millions of fans as the greatest drivers in the world chase racing immortality at the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

Visit wibc.com for more information, and get ready to experience the race like never before!