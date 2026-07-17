ISP: Trooper Heflin Begins Recovery After Being Shot

Source: ISP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana State Police trooper Sgt. Justin Heflin walked out of the hospital Friday after he was shot in northern Indiana last week.

State Police say 54-year-old Kevin Meyers of LaPorte shot Heflin multiple times after a high-speed chase. The chase started in Michigan after officers tried to stop what they believed was a stolen vehicle, according to investigators. Meyers crossed into Indiana before crashing into a gas station parking lot, south of Michigan City.

After Heflin was shot, he was taken to Franciscan Health before being taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he underwent surgery.

“After a week of strength, determination, and support from friends, family, and the community, today marks a huge step forward,” said the Lowell Post for ISP on social media. “Sgt. Heflin is grateful for the exceptional care he received and for everyone who has kept him in their thoughts.”

Indiana State Police say Meyers was found dead after a search east of Westville.