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Final Interchange Opens to Finish State Road 37 Project in Fishers

The State Road 37 Improvement Project in Hamilton County went on for around eight years and converted multiple traditional stoplight intersections into peanut intersections.

Published on May 26, 2026

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State Road 37 in Fishers
State Road 37 in Fishers (Source: FOX 59)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Work has finally been completed on the State Road 37 Improvement Project in Hamilton County.

City and state officials celebrated the project’s end with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday in Fishers.

The 141 Street interchange was the last of four new intersections along State Road 37 in Fishers to be converted from the traditional stoplight intersection into peanut intersections. Over the past eight years, the intersections at 126th, 131st, and 141st streets were also worked on.

“I can’t thank the small businesses along here enough for their patience,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. “Obviously, extremely disruptive during these road projects, but ultimately, I do think this will cause better commerce along this corridor, ease of entry in and out of these facilities, and that was part of the local design piece.”

The $185 million project did come with lengthy delays and budget issues. Around 50,000 drivers use the corridor every day, but many avoided the exit due to the detours.

“This road used to divide our community,” said Fadness. “Today, it connects our community, both from a pedestrian and vehicular standpoint and with quality of life.”

According to Fadness, the city of Fishers has gone from 2,500 people in 1980 to 110,000 people in 2026.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun was also at Tuesday’s celebration, saying that this project got done on time thanks to the collective effort from Fishers, Noblesville, Hamilton County, and the state of Indiana.

“The local community put as much skin in the game as the state did,” said Gov. Braun on Tuesday. “It’s going to take enterprising communities like this across the state if you want to get stuff done.”

While this marks the end of road construction for Fishers, the city of Noblesville is planning a similar project for intersections between 146th Street and State Road 32.

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Fishers Hamilton County Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy State Road 37 Topic - Local News

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