IndyGo Bus Burnt After Catching Fire

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS – An IndyGo bus caught fire Tuesday morning on the far east side.

Firefighters were dispatched to 10429 E. Washington Street just before 6 a.m.

Video and images from the scene showed a charred bus with extensive damage to the rear portion. The bus carried an advertisement for the Morgan & Morgan-sponsored car of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who died last week.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the driver reported hearing a loud bang before the bus caught fire.

No injuries were reported, IFD said.