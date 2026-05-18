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Chicago Bears Move To Indiana No Longer A Long Shot

Will the Chicago Bears be making the move to northwest Indiana? The possibility is getting more and more intriguing by the day. According to Gerry Dick, who joins Tony Katz, the team’s decision is nearing.

As part of the Innovative Indiana series, Dick met with Governor Braun last week in Fort Wayne, where the topic of the Bears’ potential relocation was discussed. “I think there’s better than fifty to fifty chances of the Bears making a decision to come to Indiana,” Dick said, sharing the Governor’s thoughts on the matter. This statement suggests that the team’s decision is far from a long shot.

The administration has been actively engaging with the Bears, having met with the team’s executives and leadership once again last week. “The Illinois legislature seems to be still dragging their feet,” Dick noted, highlighting the delay in passing the “mega project legislation” that would facilitate the team’s move. This legislative hurdle is a significant obstacle that the Bears will need to overcome.

Dick believes that the NFL is starting to put pressure on the Bears to make a decision, which could lead to a resolution in the next couple of weeks. “We could have something here in the next couple of weeks,” he said, hinting at the possibility of a breakthrough.

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The Bears’ potential relocation to Indiana has been a topic of discussion for some time now, with various stakeholders weighing in on the pros and cons. While the team’s decision is far from certain, the momentum seems to be building in favor of a move. As the situation unfolds, one thing is clear: the fate of the Chicago Bears will be decided soon.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments and hear more about the Bears’ potential relocation, listen to the full episode of this podcast, where Gary Dick shares his insights and expertise on the topic.

Listen to the “Chicago Bears Move To Indiana No Longer A Long Shot” discussion in full here: