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Police: Autistic Child Killed in Hit-and-Run in Cumberland

Published on June 7, 2026

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Cumberland hit-and-run
Source: FOX 59

CUMBERLAND, Ind.–A child with autism died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Cumberland Sunday morning.

Police believe the child wandered away from home at around 2:35 am and police were flagged down by a bystander in the area of East Washington Street and German Church Road. 

That is where the child was found lying in the road. Police officers performed CPR before the child was taken to Riley Hospital. The child later died at the hospital.

The person driving the car that hit the autistic child did not stay at the scene. Investigators say they have been speaking to witnesses and trying to obtain any surveillance video that would help them find the driver.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at 317-894-3525.

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